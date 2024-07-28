CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 311 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CW. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CW opened at $280.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $188.71 and a 1 year high of $288.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

