CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 795 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of GATX worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Up 2.9 %

GATX opened at $139.92 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.