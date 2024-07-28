CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 8,112 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.21% of California Water Service Group worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,609,000 after buying an additional 232,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

