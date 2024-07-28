CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $246.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

