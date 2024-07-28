CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 21.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,010,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 181,364 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in New York Times by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 1,303.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $42,434,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

