CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,217,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $562,892 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
