CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 11,817 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

