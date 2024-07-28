CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,903 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

