CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 268,453 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,453 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ciena by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

