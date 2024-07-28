CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,364 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of EnerSys worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $111.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

