CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,627 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

