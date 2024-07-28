CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 551 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

