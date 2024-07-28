CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 7,202 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Light & Wonder worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of LNW opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

