CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 8,401 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Onto Innovation by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.2 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

