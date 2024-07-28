CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 849 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.