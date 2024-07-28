CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 903 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $10,362,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $7,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Voya Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.52 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
