CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 903 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $10,362,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $7,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.52 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.