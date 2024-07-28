CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $391.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.56. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

