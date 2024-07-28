CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of KBR worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

