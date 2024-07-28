Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

