Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

