Canfor (TSE:CFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($1.25), reports. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

Canfor Price Performance

TSE CFP opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.61. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Canfor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.