Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 4,686,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,669,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.