Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Celanese by 464.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Celanese by 45.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.59. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

