Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.