Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 11.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 571,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 293,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Chakana Copper Trading Down 11.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
