Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 7,244 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

City Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of City stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in City by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

