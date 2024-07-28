Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Shares of CQP opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

