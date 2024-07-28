Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

CMG stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,674.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

