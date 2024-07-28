Citigroup Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,960,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,291,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.