Citigroup Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $69.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

