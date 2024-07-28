Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insider Sells $170,357.88 in Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CFG opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

