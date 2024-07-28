ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

