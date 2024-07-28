Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.16 and last traded at $239.21. 3,801,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,345,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average is $211.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $58,878,978 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

