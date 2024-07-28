Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

CBSH stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $2,813,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

