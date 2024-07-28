Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

