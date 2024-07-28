Compass Point Increases Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $60.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Compass Point from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

Shares of BFH opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

