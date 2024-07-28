Consumer Edge Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Equal Weight

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

