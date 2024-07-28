Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.64. 1,888,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,359,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core Scientific by 3,236.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,838 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

