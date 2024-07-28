Craig Hallum Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

