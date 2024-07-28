CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9,913.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 383.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BR opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $213.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

