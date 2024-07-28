CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

