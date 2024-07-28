CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,741 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $90.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

