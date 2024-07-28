CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,193 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

GCOW opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

