CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $367.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $0.94. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

