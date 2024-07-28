CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.