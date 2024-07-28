CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,969 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,131,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 514,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after acquiring an additional 346,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.30 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

