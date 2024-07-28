CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 375 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

