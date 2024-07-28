CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.