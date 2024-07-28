CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,638 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,578,798 shares of company stock worth $777,670,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $175.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

