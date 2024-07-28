CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,846 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

